Vietnam Economy Gov’t proposes NA adjust growth targets due to Covid-19 By Van Ly Wednesday, May 20, 2020,18:42 (GMT+7) Gov’t proposes NA adjust growth targets due to Covid-19 By Van Ly Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the ninth sitting of the 14th National Assembly on May 20. The Government has proposed the National Assembly reconsider and adjust some 2020 targets – PHOTO: VGP HANOI – The preset target of 6.8% GDP growth for 2020 will be a tough task for Vietnam to fulfill due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, so the Government has proposed the National Assembly (NA) reconsider and adjust some targets. Speaking at the ninth sitting of the 14th National Assembly on May 20, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc noted that Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has taken a heavy toll on all sectors. Apart from the needed adjustment to the gross domestic product (GDP) growth target, it is necessary to adjust the targets for budget revenue and spending, public debt and others, according to the Government leader. The Government in its report sent to the NA before the session proposed the target of the GDP growth be revised down to 4.5%, or 2.3 percentage points… Read full this story

