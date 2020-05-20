Government puts new economic stimulus package to National Assembly

On behalf of the government, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has just suggested the National Assembly (NA) to consider and promulgate new incentives and policies in order to boost the economic recovery and development, in addition to the existing fiscal and monetary measures currently implemented in favour of the public and enterprises. The government has proposed the National Assembly to promulgate a new economic stimulus package to support the economy Notably, “It is proposed that the government should consider the issuance of a new economic stimulus package in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic still raging globally. This will help stimulate domestic consumption, spur on production and business, generate more employment, and reduce unemployment, ensuring sufficient resources for preventing and fighting the pandemic and ensuring social security. Also, this will further consolidate the confidence of people and enterprises,” the prime minister stressed. The new package is aimed to help the government to effectively implement its dual task of combating the pandemic and developing the economy, ensuring people’s life, and the performance of enterprises. “Vietnam is quite open to the global economy, so there may be a very high risk of the pandemic resurging. The fight against the pandemic is unprecedented, requiring… Read full this story

