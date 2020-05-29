Good infrastructure helps prevent drought and saltwater intrusion

Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp, deputy minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to the media on his ministry’s plan to ensure steady water supply to the Mekong Delta in the dry season How do you evaluate the seriousness of the drought and saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Della in 2020? According to our assessment, saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta in 2019-20 was the most serious in the history of the region. It came a month earlier than the past many years and the saltwater intrusion has penetrated deeply into the Mekong Delta region. For example, in Bến Tre Province, by now saltwater has penetrated into the downstream of the Hàm Luông River. In the history of the region, this is the first time the Hàm Luông River has been heavily salinated. According to the history of the Hàm Luông River, by April every year, there is no more saltwater intrusion in the river. Yet, until late May when the monsoon season starts, the saltwater has started to recede. Luckily, the good system of weather forecasts has helped people in the region reduce the negative impacts of the saltwater intrusion into the region. According to a report, by now some 60,000ha of… Read full this story

