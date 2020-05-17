Good infrastructure gives a boost to real estate in eastern Hanoi

A view of the east of Hanoi by the Red River. (Photo cafef.vn) According to experts, Hanoi’s eastern area has grown strongly over the past 10 years. Transport projects, including the extended Highway No 5, the intersection of the Ring Road 3 with the Hanoi- Hai Phong and Co Linh motorway, and phase 2 of Vinh Tuy Bridge, will be built from 2020-24. Phase 2 of Vinh Tuy Bridge will cost a total of 2.5 trillion VND (106.5 million USD). There are also plans for Tran Hung Dao Bridge, Giang Bien Bridge and Tu Lien Bridge in the area. At the same time, as one of the largest realty developers in Vietnam, Vingroup has recently asked for investment policies to build two overpasses at the crossroads between Dong Du and Duong Xa streets and a highway adjacent to Vinhomes Ocean Park. When the two overpasses are finished, they will form a modern traffic axis, creating flexible traffic flow from all directions connecting the entire city with the east of Hanoi. Along with transport infrastructure, social infrastructure is also an advantage in the area. Facilities such as Aeon Mall, BigC Long Bien, Savico Megamall, Tokyo Medical Hospital and the upcoming Vincom… Read full this story

