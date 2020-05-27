German tape manufacturer to build plant in Vietnam

The new facility will be located over 70,000 square metres at DEEP C Industrial Zones, an industrial park cluster in the port city of Haiphong in the north of Vietnam The new facility will be located over 70,000 square metres at DEEP C Industrial Zones, an industrial park cluster in the port city of Haiphong in the north of Vietnam. Production will start in 2023 with approximately 140 employees in the first phase. In Germany, tesa is one of the most influential brand names in the production of high-tech tape for the electronics and automotive industries. This latest move is a timely step from the group to tap into the potential of the dynamic Asian adhesive tape market and build up its already strong position in the region. A plant that tesa has been operating in Suzhou, China will reach its full capacity in 2025 despite further expansion. “The new plant in Vietnam creates the necessary capacity to ensure our growth targets in the largest and fastest-growing region,” explained Stefan Schmidt, head of tesa’s Supply Network which is responsible for purchasing, logistics, and production for the group worldwide. Schmidt said that time-to-market is especially important to tesa. “Access to markets,… Read full this story

