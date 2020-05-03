Four of Da Lat’s most beautiful homestays

Located in a valley, the Wilder-nest is one of the hottest homestays in Da Lat. (Photo: The Wilder-nest) Visitors will be overwhelmed by the wild nature and majestic scenery. There are two separate zones for the homestay and a café-restaurant.(Photo: The Wilder-nest) The two zones are linked by a long white wooden bridge that has become a favourite “check-in” place for young people.(Photo: The Wilder-nest) (Photo: The Wilder-nest) (Photo: The Wilder-nest) Jang & Min’s house is fondly known as the “Little House on the Prairie”. (Photo: Jang & Min’s house) The entrance is covered with colourful flowers.(Photo: Jang & Min’s house) The house consists of three bedrooms, each with different views.(Photo: Jang & Min’s house) (Photo: Jang & Min’s house) The Barn Home Farm is located in a beautiful hilly area. (Photo: Vu Thuy Linh) From a distance, the homestay looks like a huge flower farm. (Photo: The Barn Home Farm) Barn Home Farm is one of the most beautiful places to watch the sunset in Da Lat. (Photo: Instagram 87kirstyn) (Photo: Vu Thuy Linh) Moonrise Garden Dalat. (Photo: Instagram nhacogacmai) Visitors can rent tents and sit around the campfire in the backyard, (Photo: Dao Phuong Linh) or go for… Read full this story
