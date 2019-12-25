Fortinet Acquires SOAR Provider CyberSponse

CyberSponse, already a Fortinet Security Fabric partner, will further extend the automation and incident response capabilities of FortiAnalyzer, FortiSIEM and FortiGate, for example, and further simplify security operations. Ken Xie, founder and CEO at Fortinet said, “The growing number of security tools being deployed by enterprises have introduced operational complexities that make organisations more vulnerable to breaches. With the integration of CyberSponse’s powerful SOAR platform into the Fortinet Security Fabric, we will offer customers accelerated incident response and the ability to standardize and scale processes that will enhance security posture and reduce business risk and associated costs.” Today’s cyberthreat landscape is constantly evolving. Furthermore, the increasing number of point security products adds to alert fatigue that exacerbates an already complex security operations environment that is set against the backdrop of a cybersecurity skills shortage. To combat this complexity enterprises and service providers seek to simplify their operations and maximize the efficiency of today’s security operations centers (SOCs) by consolidating and triaging alerts from a wide range of security products, automate the analysis and the repetitive tasks to save valuable resources, and leverage well-defined playbooks to enable real time incident response. The combination of Fortinet and CyberSponse will equip security analysts… Read full this story

