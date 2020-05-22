Nation Former defense deputy minister jailed for four years for land mismanagement The Saigon Times Friday, May 22, 2020,21:07 (GMT+7) Former defense deputy minister jailed for four years for land mismanagementThe Saigon Times Nguyen Van Hien, who served as Commander of the Vietnamese Naval Force and Deputy Minister of National Defense, answers questions at his trial in May 2020 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Former Deputy Minister of National Defense Nguyen Van Hien was sentenced to four years in prison for gross negligence that led to the murky transfers of three naval plots of land in downtown HCMC to private investors. After four days of trial and deliberations, the Military Court of the Vietnam People’s Navy on Thursday handed down sentences to the 66-year-old ex-admiral Hien, former Commander of the Naval Force, and seven other individuals. The panel of judges stated that the former commander had played a leading role in the management of land under the Naval Force. However, he failed to fulfill his tasks, was lax in inspections of his subordinates and approved their proposals without verifying their legality. Consequently, the three prime plots of land, covering more than 6,700 square meters at No.2, 7-9 and 9-11 Ton Duc Thang Street in… Read full this story

Former defense deputy minister jailed for four years for land mismanagement have 298 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.