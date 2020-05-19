Nation Foreigners stranded in Vietnam can stay until June 30 The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,13:17 (GMT+7) Foreigners stranded in Vietnam can stay until June 30The Saigon Times Foreign tourists remaining in Ninh Binh Province make health declarations. Foreigners stranded in Vietnam due to Covid-19 can stay until June 30 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Foreigners who entered Vietnam under visa waiver programs, tourist visas or e-visas from March 1 and are unable to leave Vietnam due to Covid-19 will have their temporary residence permits automatically extended until June 30. These foreign nationals can exit Vietnam during this period without having to apply to extend their temporary residence, according to an announcement released yesterday by the Vietnam Immigration Department, under the Ministry of Public Security. Those who entered Vietnam before March 1 will also be considered for this extension if they can prove their inability to leave Vietnam due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and if they can acquire certification from their diplomatic representative bodies in Vietnam through an official diplomatic note with a Vietnamese translation. Also, they can present notices from Vietnamese authorities confirming that they have been placed in quarantine or received treatment for Covid-19 or were stranded here… Read full this story
- Land ownership for foreigners in Vietnam
- Dems hammer Trump for openness to foreign campaign intel, stay silent on Clinton, DNC outreach
- Vietnam prolongs visa waiver for 13 countries, including UK, Russia, Japan, Germany, France
- Da Nang int’l fireworks fest to kick off on April 30
- Vietnam, Russia reinforce strategic partnership
- Vietnam extends visa exemption to eight countries till 2022
- Foreign car makers try to navigate new law in Vietnam after two-month hiatus
- Vietnam’s apparel sector increasingly attractive to foreign investors
- Int’l conference talks relations between Vietnam, foreign NGOs
- Russian man stabbed to death in Vietnam beach town
Foreigners stranded in Vietnam can stay until June 30 have 289 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.