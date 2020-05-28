Trade Food safety control program for tra fish exports to U.S. launched By Trung Chanh Thursday, May 28, 2020,07:47 (GMT+7) Food safety control program for tra fish exports to U.S. launched By Trung Chanh Employees process tra fish for export at a local enterprise. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued a decision, creating a food safety control program for tra fish exported to the United States – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued a decision, creating a food safety control program for Siluriformes fish and fish products being exported to the United States, to help Vietnam’s Siluriformes inspection system meet the requirements of the United States. The decision is expected to take effect on July 7, 45 days after it was released on May 22. The program regulates inspection conditions and activities conducted by Vietnamese authorities to ensure food safety measures are fully executed at facilities that raise, transport, slaughter/process and preserve Siluriformes fish and fish products, mainly tra fish, for export to the United States. Apart from these facilities, the control program applies to agencies associated with monitoring food safety for the exported products and labs that analyze and apply food… Read full this story
- Tra fish exports to US, China rise in March
- Bright prospects for tra fish exports to major markets ahead
- Tra fish exports to U.S., China rise in March
- Major cities required to improve food safety standards
- PM orders enhanced management of food safety
- The Top Food Safety Management Software Vendors According to the FeaturedCustomers Spring 2020 Customer Success Report Rankings
- Dong Thap helps fish exporters amid lower demand during COVID-19
- Đồng Tháp helps fish exporters amid lower demand during COVID-19
- Coronavirus In McHenry County: Food Pantries, WIC Program Info.
- Hundreds of U.S. lenders get access to small-business rescue program with new system launch
Food safety control program for tra fish exports to U.S. launched have 304 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.