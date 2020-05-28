Trade Food safety control program for tra fish exports to U.S. launched By Trung Chanh Thursday, May 28, 2020,07:47 (GMT+7) Food safety control program for tra fish exports to U.S. launched By Trung Chanh Employees process tra fish for export at a local enterprise. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued a decision, creating a food safety control program for tra fish exported to the United States – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued a decision, creating a food safety control program for Siluriformes fish and fish products being exported to the United States, to help Vietnam’s Siluriformes inspection system meet the requirements of the United States. The decision is expected to take effect on July 7, 45 days after it was released on May 22. The program regulates inspection conditions and activities conducted by Vietnamese authorities to ensure food safety measures are fully executed at facilities that raise, transport, slaughter/process and preserve Siluriformes fish and fish products, mainly tra fish, for export to the United States. Apart from these facilities, the control program applies to agencies associated with monitoring food safety for the exported products and labs that analyze and apply food… Read full this story

