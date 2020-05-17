Flower offering in French city marks 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh

At the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Nguyen Thiep said the ceremony demonstrates the tight-knit, long-standing friendship between the people of Vietnam and the French city. He spoke highly of the conservation of remembrances and documents related to the late President in the French city and the installation of his bust in the city’s park. Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in France and the authorities of Montreuil City offer flowers to President Ho Chi Minh. For his part, Mayor of Montreuil Patrice Bessac said President Ho Chi Minh has a strong influence across the globe in the fight against slavery and colonial rule. He also voiced his hope that the friendship between people of the city and Vietnam will continue to thrive in upcoming years. On the occasion, the Vietnamese Embassy presented 1,000 face masks to the French city, as the European country begins to resume economic activities after two months of lock-down to curb the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, in Ukraine, winners of an online writing contest on President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnam were honored. The one-month competition was launched in mid-April by the Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine together with the high school No 251, which is named… Read full this story
- School marks landmark birthday with special events
- Fireworks and flower show garden to mark Welwyn Garden City centenary?
- UK bankers 'offered French lessons to lure them to Paris post-Brexit'
- Man questioned in the southern French city of Nimes following false claims that he was holding a gun
- Autism hub at Norwich college which has helped hundreds marks 10th birthday
- Canada's capital Ottawa offers a city break packed with history and culture - and here's what not to miss
- Bryan Adams and Joanna Lumley help arena mark fifth birthday
- Family-run Letchworth contractors DB Sharp mark 40th birthday
- Who was Sabah? Google Doodle marks 90th birthday of Lebanese singer
- Thousands of plastic straws used to create sculpture marking 10th birthday of popular Tring pub
Flower offering in French city marks 130th birthday of President Ho Chi Minh have 317 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 17, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.