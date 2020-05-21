Five million ‘made-in-Việt Nam’ medical protective equipment transported to New York

Medical supplies are loaded on to an airplane of Cathay Pacific Airlines at HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất Airport before being shipped to the US. — Photo courtesy of Super Cargo Service NEW YORK — A Vietnamese company has shipped five million medical protective supplies to authorities in New York, US. Huỳnh Quốc Định, director of Super Cargo Service said the protective suits, face masks and gloves had been transported to New York to support the hard-hit city in the fight against COVID-19. “The company has co-operated with four airlines – Ethiopia Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Eva Airlines and Philippines Airlines – to transport the equipment on eight big-sized planes. The New York authorities reportedly received the last batch on May 20’s afternoon (local time),” he said. In early May, CBS News reported that New York Mayor York Bill de Blasio had discussed buying medical protective equipment from Việt Nam. He said the city had ordered a factory in Việt Nam to manufacture the equipment in large quantities for the to help the US city. New York is one of the biggest coronavirus hot spots in the US with more than 364,000 positive cases and more than 28,700 deaths as of the… Read full this story

