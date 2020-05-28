FiT revamp vulnerable to speculation

The MoIT would replace the FiT with competitive bidding Photo: Le Toan The central province of Binh Thuan, where there is high potential to develop renewables in Vietnam, has asked relevant authorities to carefully review the financial capacity of locally-invested company HLP Invest after it submitted a proposal to survey land for a giant $4.4 billion wind project. Established in 2017, HLP Invest initially had a charter capital of only VND3 billion (over $130,000), with seven founding individual shareholders. Among them, general director Nguyen Manh Cuong is the largest shareholder, contributing about 38 per cent of the charter capital. Besides that, Cuong is also the founding shareholder of VSP Binh Thuan II Solar Power JSC, which is proposing to transfer 100 per cent of capital to overseas investors. Cuong said that in order to select qualified investors and push the project in time, it may have to tighten the requirements, with Vietnam poised for a renewable energy boom thanks to a feed-in tariff (FiT) of 9.35 cents per kilowatt-hour (KWh) for solar, FiT of 8.5 cents KWh for onshore, and FiT of 9.8 cents KWh for offshore wind projects, for a period of 20 years. Some experts, however, have raised… Read full this story

