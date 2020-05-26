First Iranian oil tanker docks in Venezuela

The Iranian-flagged oil tanker Fortune docks at El Palito refinery in Venezuela’s northern state of Carabobo, on May 25, 2020. — AFP/VNA Photo CARACAS — The first of five Iranian tankers carrying much-needed gasoline and oil derivatives has docked in Venezuela and a second one entered its waters, the government said on Monday amid concern in Washington over the burgeoning relationship. “Images of the arrival of the first ship ‘Fortune’ at our refinery in El Palito. We keep going and WINNING!” wrote Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami on Twitter. The Fortune arrived in Venezuela’s territorial waters on Saturday night, escorted by the Venezuelan navy. The navy on Twitter said its ships were escorting a second tanker, the Forest, which it said entered the country’s waters on Monday. The United States has closely monitored the shipments, concerned that Iran and Venezuela – both under US sanctions – were taking their longstanding ties to another strategic level. The Fortune docked at the El Palito refinery port in the northern state of Carabobo. The vital shipment arrives during a coronavirus lockdown at a time of chronic fuel shortage in the crisis-wracked South American country. Venezuela boasts the largest proven oil reserves in… Read full this story

