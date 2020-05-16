Tourism Few hotels join Danang’s program to stimulate tourism By Nhan Tam Saturday, May 16, 2020,13:18 (GMT+7) Few hotels join Danang’s program to stimulate tourismBy Nhan Tam Guests are seen at a five-star resort in Danang City before the coronavirus outbreak. The number of hotels participating in Danang City’s tourism stimulation packages remains modest – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – The number of hotels participating in Danang City’s tourism stimulation packages remains modest, according to Truong Thi Hong Hanh, Director of the municipal Department of Tourism. Danang is home to nearly 1,000 hotels, homestays and resorts, she said, noting that only ten to 15 percent have registered to offer room packages prepared by the city tourism industry to attract guests in the post-Covid-19 period. Also, according to Nguyen Duc Quynh, Vice Chairman of Danang Hotel Association, many hotels have not reopened because of concerns about the modest number of tourists available to book rooms, which would likely mean they would not be able to cover the costs of their expenses. Quynh, who is also Deputy General Manager of Furama Resort Danang, noted that it costs some VND3 to 4 billion per month to operate the resort, though the current daily room capacity is only… Read full this story

