FedEx delivers relief shipment to US in fight against COVID-19

FedEx is helping the Vietnam Red Cross Society transport thousands of donated medical masks to the American Red Cross in the United States. The donation was mobilised by the Vietnam Red Cross Society to help US communities cope with the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes masks donated by the Vietnam Red Cross and by the Hanoi branch of the Vietnam-US Alumni Club (VUSAC). FedEx is donating its shipping services to the Vietnam Red Cross Society to deliver medical and protective equipment to the American Red Cross in fighting COVID-19 The American Red Cross maintains a limited inventory of personal protective equipment (PPE) in order to maintain readiness to respond to disasters across the country and to support the collection of about 40 per cent of the United States’ blood supply. President of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Nguyen Thi Xuan Thu said, “The donation is a small contribution compared to what is needed in the US, but there is so much love behind every one of those masks. The gifts show the solidarity and friendship between the people of Vietnam and the US.” “During these extraordinary times, the actions of everyone and every part of society matters greatly,” said Hardy Diec, managing… Read full this story

