Investment FDI capital disbursement bounces back By Le Hoang Thursday, May 28, 2020,14:56 (GMT+7) FDI capital disbursement bounces backBy Le Hoang Employees work at a vehicle parts manufacturing plant. The disbursement of capital for foreign direct investment (FDI) projects has returned to an upward trend this month – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The disbursement of capital for foreign direct investment (FDI) projects has returned to an upward trend this month, with a total of US$1.55 billion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment. This figure is US$250 million higher than in April. It has also inched up by US$150 million and US$700 million against the figures recorded in March and February, respectively. The decline of FDI disbursement in the previous months was attributed to the coronavirus pandemic and Vietnam’s social distancing measures to curb the spread of the disease. The FDI disbursement rise in May indicated that foreign investors are confident in Vietnam’s efforts to contain Covid-19 and have thus taken steps to accelerate capital disbursement to roll out new or suspending projects. The capital disbursed to FDI projects this month has surpassed the total amount of freshly pledged capital and additional funding for existing projects, at some US$1 billion. Even if US$512… Read full this story

FDI capital disbursement bounces back have 280 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 28, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.