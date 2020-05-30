Fans could return for 2020-21 season, says Premier League chief

The Premier League hope to have fans back in stadiums at some point in the 2020-21 season. (Photo: AFP/Adrian Dennis) The Premier League plans to resume the 2019-20 campaign on Jun 17 following the coronavirus lockdown. But the remaining 92 fixtures will be played behind closed doors to minimise the health risks of football’s return in a country badly hit by the pandemic. The prospect of playing the next season with no fans is unappetising for the Premier League and Masters suggested it could be possible to being back supporters at some stage. “No one knows when matches will move away from the behind-closed-doors model and it is right to have contingency plans in place, but there is optimism at the Premier League and at clubs that we will see fans back in the stadiums next season and it may happen on a phased basis,” Masters told Sky Sports News. “Hopefully it will be a huge morale boost and that is what we’ve been working towards. “We’ve got some incredible fans in this country and we all know the Premier League as we know and love it won’t be fully back until we have fans back through the turnstiles.” The… Read full this story

