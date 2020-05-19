Exhibition shows President Hồ’s care for working class

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition showcasing the care and love between President Hồ Chí Minh and the working class opened yesterday at the National Museum of History to commemorate the leader’s 130th birthday. With more than 200 artefacts, photos and documents, the exhibition is divided into three parts: the establishment of the working class and the Việt Nam Trade Union, the care of President Hồ for the workers and the working class following President Hồ’s example. The exhibition helps the public get a better understanding of President Hồ’s ideology associated with the working class, how the great leader cared about the working class during the national resistance and the establishment of the country and the responsibility of the working class in the development of the country. President Hồ was not only the founder of the Communist Party but also laid the foundation and theories for the Việt Nam Trade Union. He soon realised the historical mission and role of the working class in the struggle for independence and the development of the country, according to the museum’s director Nguyễn Văn Đoàn. “President Hồ spent a part of his life as a worker with a lot of hardship and tiredness, especially when he worked abroad… Read full this story

