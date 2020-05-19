Exhibition on President Hồ Chí Minh opens online

The original version of Đường Kách Mệnh (The Evolutionary Path), a book of lectures by Nguyễn Ái Quốc, can be seen on the online exhibition on President Hồ Chí Minh that opened today at website trienlamsachhcm.book365.vn. — Photo from the Việt Nam National Museum of History HCM CITY — An exhibition on books and documents featuring an overview of President Hồ Chí Minh’s life and career opened today (May 19) at the website trienlamsachhcm.book365.vn. The event is organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications to celebrate the 130th birth anniversary of the President. The highlights are publications written and compiled by President Hồ Chí Minh, such as Nhật Ký Trong Tù (Diary in Prison), a collection of 133 poets written in 1942-1943, and the President’s testament in 1969. On display are works including Đường Kách Mệnh (The Evolutionary Path), a book of lectures by Nguyễn Ái Quốc for training courses for staff of the Vietnamese Revolutionary Youth League, held in Guangzhou, China between 1925 and 1927. The showcase features nearly 700 book titles published by leading publishers such as the HCM City General Publishing House, the Information and Communications Publishing House, and the Kim Đồng Publishing House. All books highlight the life and… Read full this story

