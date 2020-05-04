Despite some nations lifting virus curbs, restrictions will remain to stop a new wave of cases. Photo AFP/VNA Photo LONDON — European leaders are backing an initiative from Brussels to raise 7.5 billion euros (US$8.3 billion) to find a vaccine to curb the global coronavirus pandemic. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, outlined the fund-raising plan for the scientific fight-back against COVID-19 on Friday. An online pledging conference will take place on Monday to plug gaps in financing of research. Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel gave their support in an open letter published in weekend newspapers. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and Norway’s Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, also signed and all gave their backing to the World Health Organisation in the face of US criticism about its handling of the crisis. The funds raised will “kickstart an unprecedented global cooperation between scientists and regulators, industry and governments, international organisations, foundations and healthcare professionals”, the leaders said. But they warned that more money would still be needed to manufacture and deliver “available, accessible and affordable” medicines across the world. “If we can develop a vaccine… Read full this story

European leaders push vaccine financing drive have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.