European leaders push vaccine financing drive

Despite some nations lifting virus curbs, restrictions will remain to stop a new wave of cases. Photo AFP/VNA Photo LONDON — European leaders are backing an initiative from Brussels to raise 7.5 billion euros (US$8.3 billion) to find a vaccine to curb the global coronavirus pandemic. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, outlined the fund-raising plan for the scientific fight-back against COVID-19 on Friday. An online pledging conference will take place on Monday to plug gaps in financing of research. Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel gave their support in an open letter published in weekend newspapers. The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, and Norway’s Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, also signed and all gave their backing to the World Health Organisation in the face of US criticism about its handling of the crisis. The funds raised will “kickstart an unprecedented global cooperation between scientists and regulators, industry and governments, international organisations, foundations and healthcare professionals”, the leaders said. But they warned that more money would still be needed to manufacture and deliver “available, accessible and affordable” medicines across the world. “If we can develop a vaccine… Read full this story
- China’s Xi, European leaders form trade policy partnership
- House GOP Leaders Push for ‘Third Alternative’ Amnesty Bill
- Will Amazon HQ2 Come To New York After All? Leaders Push For Reconsideration
- Facebook plans to tackle anti-vaccine misinformation by rejecting false ads and de-ranking harmful pages
- EU Pushes For Long Brexit Delay As PM May Tours European Capitals Before Wednesday Summit
- After Trump Calls for NATO Strength, EU Leaders Scaremonger over Alliance Breakup
- Britain’s Foreign Secretary Hunt Prompts Anger by Comparing European Union to USSR
- Victor Davis Hanson: Macron Wants ‘European Union Army,’ Can’t Make NATO Payments
- Boris Johnson Will Meet EU Leaders Next Week for Brexit Talks
- EXCLUSIVE – Hungary Backs Salvini’s ‘Gamechanging’ Move to Shut Ports to Migrants, Brands EU Leaders All Talk
European leaders push vaccine financing drive have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at May 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.