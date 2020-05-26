Environment Environmental protection at center of development By Van Ly Tuesday, May 26, 2020,18:39 (GMT+7) Environmental protection at center of development By Van Ly Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presents the amended draft Law on Environmental Protection before the National Assembly – PHOTO: QUOCHOI.VN HANOI – Environmental protection will be put at the center of development, according to a draft on the amended Environmental Protection Law that Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented to the National Assembly at a meeting today, May 26. Ha said the environment will not be sacrificed for economic development and there should be stricter regulations to protect the environment. According to the minister, the current Law on Environmental Protection has exposed shortcomings, is not able to catch up with new changes and has redundant procedures. Therefore, it needs to be amended to ensure strict and effective environmental protection in the coming time. “Environmental pollution in the country is becoming worse. There have been severe environmental disasters in recent years, requiring changes to environmental protection policies and tighter control over large projects that pose a high risk of environmental pollution,” Ha noted. The amended draft law eliminates over 40% of administrative procedures… Read full this story

