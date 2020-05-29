Ba Na ethnic minority people preserve their traditional crafts Later, contentious contents in the draft revised law on PPP investment are tabled for discussion. The compilation board and the evaluation agency will explain and clarify issues raised during the discussion. In the afternoon session, lawmakers will hear a proposal for the NA’s approval of the State budget balance in 2018 presented by Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung, and reports on auditing and verifying the 2018 State budget balance. They will also hear a report by Chairman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Phan Xuan Dung, which explained issues raised during previous debates on the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Dyke Law. NA deputies will join an online debate on different opinions about the draft law’s contents. Source: VNA

Draft national program on development in ethnic minority areas submitted to NA have 218 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.