Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion

The NA's ninth session will be held online from May 20 to 29, and deputies will gather at the NA building in Hanoi for plenary meetings from June 8 to 18 (Photo: VNA) In the morning, Minister of National Defence Ngo Xuan Lich is going to submit the draft Vietnam border guard law to the parliament. Later, Chairman of the NA's Committee for Defence and Security Vo Trong Viet will deliver a verification report on this draft. The draft Vietnam border guard law, consisting of seven chapters with 33 articles, covers such issues as border defence tasks, task performing forces, international cooperation in border defence, the border guard force, and responsibility of agencies, organisations and individuals performing border defence tasks. After Chairman of the NA's Committee for Economic Affairs Vu Hong Thanh presents a report on revisions to the draft revised Law on Enterprises, legislators will have online discussions on some debatable matters of this bill. The draft revised Law on Enterprises used to be discussed at the eighth session of the NA and the 43rd session of the NA Standing Committee. The draft put on the table this time comprises 10 chapters with 219 articles, regulating the establishment, organisation,…

