Dong Nai’s trade edges down, surplus shoots up

According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, exports increased marginally to 6.1 billion USD while imports fell 7 percent to 4.7 billion USD. Dong Nai Province’s trade surplus increases by 43 per cent in the first four months of the year. (Photo: baodongnai.com.vn) The surplus of almost 1.4 billion USD accounted for 43 percent of the country’s surplus. Items whose exports increased include footwear, machinery, pepper, and coffee. Imports of machinery and equipment fell by 5 percent, of raw plastic by 6 percent and of chemicals by 10 percent. Exports to the U.S., Japan and the Republic of Korea increased, while those to China and Belgium declined. Source: VNA
