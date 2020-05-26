Stock Market Domestic stocks extend gains The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 26, 2020,17:51 (GMT+7) Domestic stocks extend gainsThe Saigon Times Staff of a securities firm in HCMC monitor stock prices. The VN-Index jumped over 10 points on May 26 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Local stocks advanced for the second straight session on May 26, backed by the huge cash flow into key financials. On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index jumped 10.09 points, or 1.17%, against the previous day at 869.13. Lender BID turned the top gainer as it climbed nearly 6% at VND42,000, followed by insurer BVH with a 5.1% rise at VND52,000. Market trade remained high, with volume up 3% versus Monday at over 328 million shares and value down 7% at VND5.5 trillion. Industrial zone stocks continued rising, with ITA soaring to its ceiling price for the second day on matching volume of 21.5 million shares. Meanwhile, construction firm ROS dropped for the third consecutive session, sliding 0.9% at VND3,410 on volume of 12.5 million shares. However, foreign investors stayed on the selling side for the second straight session, mainly offloading stocks in the VN30 basket. Overall, they net sold 3.2 million shares valued at VND39.9 billion. The news… Read full this story
