Doctors’ round-the-clock care saves Covid-19 patient

A 43-year-old British pilot for Vietnam Airlines was transferred to Chợ Rẫy Hospital on May 22 from the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases, where he was admitted on March 18. Photo courtesy of the hospital Gia Lộc HCM CITY— For more than two months, doctors at the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases worked round-the-clock to treat a 43-year-old COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, before he was transferred to the city’s Chợ Rẫy Hospital on May 22. The man’s condition worsened about a week after his hospital admission on March 18, so a team of experts in infectious disease, hematology, recovery and other fields from the two hospitals was formed to discuss how to treat the pilot. “He weighed 100 kilogrammes and was 1.81 metres tall, and his body mas index was more than 30, which meant he was classified as obese,” said Dr Nguyễn Thanh Phong, head of the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases’ department for infectious diseases D. “For the first days at the hospital, he could walk and was in full possession of his senses,” Phong said. Phạm Thị Tuyến, a nurse in the department, said: “I didn’t think at the time that he would have a prolonged stay.” On March 25, the patient began to have breathing difficulties. Non-invasive ventilation… Read full this story

