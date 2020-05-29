Community Disabled people face numerous challenges during Covid-19 pandemic: UNDP The Saigon Times Friday, May 29, 2020,17:42 (GMT+7) Disabled people face numerous challenges during Covid-19 pandemic: UNDPThe Saigon Times Children with disabilities perform at a charitable program in HCMC – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Disabled persons in Vietnam are among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and are experiencing several health and socioeconomic challenges during this difficult time, according to an online survey conducted by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Vietnam, with support from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Embassy of Ireland in Vietnam and the Korea International Cooperation Agency. Moreover, a large proportion of social enterprises that employ disabled people and provide services for them have also suspended operations, leading to unemployment and a reduced income among the community. Some 80% of people with disabilities live in rural areas and face even greater difficulties in accessing essential medical and social services or continuing employment. The survey also found that 70% of the nearly 1,000 respondents found it challenging to access medical care during the pandemic, including check-ups, medicines, assistive devices and rehabilitation services. Some 25% of respondents experienced difficulties in procuring masks and hand sanitizers, while 22%… Read full this story

