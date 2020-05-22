BizInfo Descendant of Nine Dragons Friday, May 22, 2020,13:24 (GMT+7) Descendant of Nine Dragons In 2019, An Giang Province saw its competiveness index jumping seven notches compared to the previous year, paving the way for further improvement and bringing a new vitality to the hometown of the late State President Ton Duc Thang. The solidarity between leaders and civil servants of the province has brought about positive outcome for An Giang’s socioeconomic development, with many qualified investors setting up their foothold there. The development of Truc Bach Long Bridge is among the most prominent projects. The bamboo bridge has become a signature of Tra Su cajuput forest ecological tourism area. Striving to fly high The bamboo bridge has fascinated many tourists to the beauty spot. The first phase of the project was finished in just more than one month since the start of construction. Tra Su bamboo bridge is made of 500,000 bamboo trees. Aiming higher, the investor is implementing the second phase to extend the bridge by another six kilometers, raising the total length to 10 kilometers. Therefore, it will break the global record of Cambodia’s Kampong Cham Bridge, stretching around one kilometer of bamboo structure. Many auxiliary facilities are also under construction…. Read full this story

