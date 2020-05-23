Deputy-PM Trinh Dinh Dung (center in the first line) at a meeting on October 31 in Laos. Photo: nhandan.com.vn On the afternoon of October 31, Deputy-PM Dung met with Somphan Phengkhammy, Lao NA Vice-Chairman and Head of the Steering Board for the project in Vientiane. At the working session, the two leaders reviewed the project and affirmed that the two sides will closely work together to carry out the construction of the building, which features Lao cultural identities and ensures its functional effectiveness. Additionally, Lao NA Vice-Chairman Phengkhammy held that relevant agencies have made preparations for the ground-breaking ceremony and pledged to complete the project as scheduled. Following the meeting, the two sides toured venues of the ceremony as well as the National Assembly building. Translated by Van Hieu

Deputy-PM Trinh Dinh Dung visits Laos have 206 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.