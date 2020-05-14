Tourism Danang seeks ways to stimulate tourism By Nhan Tam Thursday, May 14, 2020,09:06 (GMT+7) Danang seeks ways to stimulate tourism By Nhan Tam A boat restaurant on the Han River in Danang City at night. Danang has proposed pricing promotions and updated tourist attractions to solicit guests this summer – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – As localities are stimulating domestic tourism under the recent direction of the prime minister, tourism businesses in the central city of Danang have proposed pricing promotions and updated tourist attractions to solicit guests this summer. This information was unveiled at a meeting on May 12, on ways that tourism businesses and authorities can stimulate tourism in the post-Covid-19 world. The Tourism Department should ask the municipal People’s Council to offer free entry to tourist sites such as Marble Mounts and Champa Museum as well as visa fee exemptions, suggested Cao Tri Dung, chairman of the Danang Tourism Association. “Hotels and resorts should offer large discounts,” stated Dung, who is also the chairman of Vietnam TravelMart Co. “Businesses specializing in travel, accommodation and tourist sites can band together to offer tourism packages to encourage guests to visit over the summer and during the year-end festive season,” he said. Meanwhile,… Read full this story

