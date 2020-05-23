Infrastructure Danang needs US$13 billion for city development By Nhan Tam Saturday, May 23, 2020,15:25 (GMT+7) Danang needs US$13 billion for city developmentBy Nhan Tam Danang City at night. The central coastal city needs US$13 billion to carry out its master zoning plan – PHOTO: NHAN TAM DANANG – The People’s Council of Danang City approved the master zoning plan for the coastal city on May 22, saying that the city will seek VND300 trillion (about US$13 billion) to carry out the plan. The master plan will then be sent to the Ministry of Construction for its evaluation, before being submitted to the Prime Minister for approval. The first phase, in 2020-2025, needs more than VND232 trillion, while the remainder is for the second phase, planned for 2025 to 2030. “This investment capital is combined from many sources [State and local budgets, loans and private investment], including those for projects carried out from 2021 to 2030,” Tran Chi Cuong, head of the Economics and Budget Committee of the municipal People’s Council told the Saigon Times. Some key projects in the first phase are developing the Lien Chieu seaport into an international seaport, and Tho Quang wharf. Meanwhile, the second phase will see the relocation… Read full this story

