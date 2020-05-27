The central city of Da Nang is planning a tourism stimulation programme named “Đà Nẵng Thank You” to revive its key economic industry as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Vietnam. Tourists pose for photos by the Golden Bridge in Ba Na Hills Tourism Area in the central city of Da Nang. As part of the programme, the “Fantastic Đà Nẵng Festival 2020” will be held from May to December along its beaches to attract visitors to the so-called young and dynamic city. The festival aims to promote the city’s tangible and intangible cultural values, tourism destinations and beautiful beaches. It is also expected to connect and help local businesses to introduce their products and services, boost investment in tourism infrastructure and strengthen tourism co-operation between the city and other localities in Vietnam. According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the city plans to welcome 9.95 million visitors this year, including 4.15 million foreigners, which is expected to generate more than VND39.7 trillion (US$1.7 billion) in tourism revenue. However, the tourism sector suffered severe damage in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19, with losses estimated at over VND1.8 trillion ($77.4 million). In the first four months this year, the total number of tourists visiting Da Nang reached approximately 1 million, down… Read full this story

Da Nang kickstarts economy after COVID-19 pandemic have 309 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at May 27, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.