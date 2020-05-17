Covid-19 worsens plight of disabled people in Vietnam

The United Nations Development Program asked 968 respondents across the country last month about employment, health issues and main needs during the pandemic.Ninety six percent said they have concerns about their financial security.Twenty eight percent said their income dropped in March, 72 percent said their March income was less than a million dong ($42). In comparison, a worker got an average monthly salary last year of $242.The declining earnings meant 21 percent more people with disabilities were classified as poor compared to the previous 12 months.Almost 30 percent of the respondents relied on savings to survive.The pandemic, which has robbed nearly five million Vietnamese workers of their jobs as of mid-April, cost 30 percent of respondents their jobs.Among those who still have jobs, half face working hour cuts and 59 percent from pay cuts.Only 3 percent said they are actively looking for another job while 19 percent said they are “exploring additional ways.”Two thirds of the working respondents have seasonal or informal jobs or are informal business owners, which possibly make them ineligible for unemployment allowances from the government.Early last month Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc unveiled a VND62 trillion ($2.6 billion) financial support package for poor people and businesses affected… Read full this story

