Vietnam Economy Covid-19 fueling online services The Saigon Times Monday, May 4, 2020,08:42 (GMT+7) Covid-19 fueling online services The Saigon Times A consumer is seen visiting an e-commerce platform. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the local retail market still recorded positive signs from e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services in the first quarter of this year – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the local retail market still recorded positive signs from e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services in the first quarter of this year. The slow-down in offline retail revenues has accelerated e-commerce and online shopping, which has played an important role in stabilizing trade for many stores during the outbreak, CBRE Vietnam stated in its quarterly report released on April 29. Among the big names in the field of e-commerce, Tiki has grown at the fastest pace and reached a record 4,000 orders per minute. Also, SpeedL and Saigon Co.op have grown exponentially in online sales. Additionally, Grab has activated a new platform, named ‘GrabMart’, to serve customers’ shopping needs while staying at home. In the Asia Pacific market, omni-channel and online retail performed well during the outbreak, from consumer products, cosmetics to luxury… Read full this story
- Playing a leaked copy of Pokemon Sun & Moon could get you banned from Nintendo's online services
- 6 Maine health organizations share $2.1m for online services
- How Do The Online Services You Use Deal With Government Data Requests?
- Not a disaster after all... for internet retail giants: Black Friday pulls in a record $7.4 billion in online sales, as $2.9 billion came from smartphones
- The rise of online mental health treatments
- STEPHEN GLOVER: The Government must think again on its new online code - it risks North Korean-style censorship
- Vietnamese travel agents not fully exploit online tourism potential
- Websites that break new online code could be blocked in the UK and fined up to £20million, as critics accuse 'totalitarian' reforms of censorship
- How to transfer your EPF account online
- Fuel price rises are sparking a new wave of direct action
Covid-19 fueling online services have 332 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 4, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.