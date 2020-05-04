Vietnam Economy Covid-19 fueling online services The Saigon Times Monday, May 4, 2020,08:42 (GMT+7) Covid-19 fueling online services The Saigon Times A consumer is seen visiting an e-commerce platform. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the local retail market still recorded positive signs from e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services in the first quarter of this year – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the local retail market still recorded positive signs from e-commerce, online shopping, and delivery services in the first quarter of this year. The slow-down in offline retail revenues has accelerated e-commerce and online shopping, which has played an important role in stabilizing trade for many stores during the outbreak, CBRE Vietnam stated in its quarterly report released on April 29. Among the big names in the field of e-commerce, Tiki has grown at the fastest pace and reached a record 4,000 orders per minute. Also, SpeedL and Saigon Co.op have grown exponentially in online sales. Additionally, Grab has activated a new platform, named ‘GrabMart’, to serve customers’ shopping needs while staying at home. In the Asia Pacific market, omni-channel and online retail performed well during the outbreak, from consumer products, cosmetics to luxury… Read full this story

