Up to 242 million jobs will be lost due to the virus that has battered the world economy, the Asian Development Bank said. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman) The estimated impact would cost as much as US$8.8 trillion based on a range of scenarios, but ADB said government interventions could help offset the losses inflicted by the crisis. Up to 242 million jobs will be lost due to the virus, more than seven times higher than the employment losses seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago. Foregone labour income could top US$1.8 trillion. “These will be difficult to recoup,” the Manila-based lender said, warning it could not discount the possibility of a financial crisis if the pandemic was not contained quickly enough to prevent defaults and bankruptcies. The coronavirus has killed 300,140 people worldwide, according to an AFP tally based on official sources. The World Health Organization has said the virus may become just another endemic virus in communities and populations will have to learn to live with it. Over 4.4 million cases have been officially recorded in 196 countries and territories, with the United States recording the most deaths at 85,906. To stem the economic losses, governments have announced… Read full this story

COVID-19 could cut up to 9.7% off global economy: ADB have 323 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.