COVID-19 could cut up to 9.7% off global economy: ADB

Up to 242 million jobs will be lost due to the virus that has battered the world economy, the Asian Development Bank said. (Photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman) The estimated impact would cost as much as US$8.8 trillion based on a range of scenarios, but ADB said government interventions could help offset the losses inflicted by the crisis. Up to 242 million jobs will be lost due to the virus, more than seven times higher than the employment losses seen during the global financial crisis a decade ago. Foregone labour income could top US$1.8 trillion. “These will be difficult to recoup,” the Manila-based lender said, warning it could not discount the possibility of a financial crisis if the pandemic was not contained quickly enough to prevent defaults and bankruptcies. The coronavirus has killed 300,140 people worldwide, according to an AFP tally based on official sources. The World Health Organization has said the virus may become just another endemic virus in communities and populations will have to learn to live with it. Over 4.4 million cases have been officially recorded in 196 countries and territories, with the United States recording the most deaths at 85,906. To stem the economic losses, governments have announced… Read full this story
- US Will Clock 2.6% Growth In 2019, Global Economies Will Weaken Further: IHS Markit
- The world's working-age population is set for a slowdown — here's what that could mean for the global economy
- Cryptocurrencies Safe Haven Assets As Global Economy Slows
- Global Economy: German Companies Worry Trump Moving Toward 'America Alone'
- IMF: Clouds over the global economy are 'darker by the day'
- The global economy is 'already on an irreversible path' to a downturn, Nomura says
- Big Technology's spending spree is great for the global economy
- The world's CEOs are getting increasingly nervous about the state of the global economy, a major new survey shows
- Ad Firm Cuts Global Growth Outlook for 2013, Keeps U.S. Estimate Steady
- Stocks are falling after a fresh set of horrible data out of China reignited worries about the global economy
COVID-19 could cut up to 9.7% off global economy: ADB have 323 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.