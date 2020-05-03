COVID-19: automatic hand washing machine design contest launched

Automatic antiseptic hand washing machines will be installed at schools, agencies, and public locations. (Photo for illustration: hcmcpv.org.vn) The competition aims to promote creativity among youngsters and apply their science-technology products in the COVID-19 fight. It is designed for Vietnamese citizens at home and abroad aged 11 years and above. Contestants could submit their entries in groups or individually. They will be divided into three groups. Group A is created for students at secondary, high schools, and vocational training centres. Group B is designed for those from universities, colleges and academies, while Group C is for young workers and businesspeople. Entries including registration forms and introduction clips should be sent to email: [email protected] or post office. There will be three first prizes, three second prizes, three third prizes and some consolation prizes. Source: VNA

