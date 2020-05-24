Property Covid-19: A test for realtors By Dang Linh Sunday, May 24, 2020,14:38 (GMT+7) Covid-19: A test for realtorsBy Dang Linh Due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supplies in the real estate market, especially in the two big cities of Hanoi and HCMC, in Q1 continued to slide against Q4, 2019. They were also the lowest Q1 supplies over the past five years – PHOTO: THANH HOA Heavy debts and tightened credits plus sales slump due to the Covid-19 pandemic will soon expose the Achilles’ heel of many financially weak real estate enterprises. Here is why. Due to the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, supplies in the real estate market, especially in the two big cities of Hanoi and HCMC, in Q1 continued to slide against Q4, 2019. They were also the lowest Q1 supplies over the past five years. In Hanoi, statistics from the consulting and market research firm JLL Vietnam show that official apartment offers in Q1 were only 4,600 units from 12 projects, down 65% from Q4 2019. The supply drop also dent market liquidity. The middle-end segment took the lead in apartment sales in Hanoi, accounting for 83% of the market share. They were mainly apartments… Read full this story
