The masks, carried by national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, will later be sent to 16 German states. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, WUS President Kambiz Ghawami said over the past time, many Vietnamese associations in Germany have also sewn masks and offered free meals to nurseries, firefighting forces and front-line medical workers in the host country. Vietnamese people present masks to Germany (Photo: Vietnam+) On the occasion, the organizing board also handed over the token of 6,250 masks to Rheinland-Pfalz state. As of May 14, the WUS sent masks to 11 German states, and more will come to the remaining states in the near future. Source: VNA
COVID-19: 100,000 masks presented to 16 German states