HCMC Court upholds prison sentence against former HCMC official in murky land handover The Saigon Times Saturday, May 23, 2020,18:50 (GMT+7) Court upholds prison sentence against former HCMC official in murky land handoverThe Saigon Times Former senior officials in HCMC stand before the court of appeal in May 2020 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Former director of the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment Dao Anh Kiet had his 6.5-year prison sentence upheld, following his earlier conviction in the illegal handover of public land to notorious real estate tycoon Phan Van Anh Vu. The HCMC High-level People’s Court on Friday turned down all appeals filed by the 63-year-old Kiet and three other individuals, in connection with the illegal handover of the 5,000-square-meter property at No.15 Thi Sach Street in District 1 to one of Vu’s firms, Bac Nam 79 Construction JSC, reported the local media. The three others convicted in the scheme were Truong Van Ut, 50, former deputy head of the department’s Land Management Division; Le Van Thanh, 57, former deputy chief of the HCMC People’s Committee Office; and Nguyen Thanh Chuong, 45, former head of the office’s Urban Division. The panel of judges said the behaviors, and roles played by the… Read full this story
- Vietnam court upholds jail term for retired official convicted of child molestation
- Sudanese-born top Australian model could avoid a 21-year prison sentence after she attacked a flight attendant during a 'racist rampage'
- 24 years on, Supreme Court refuses to dilute prison sentence for milkman
- Fracking protesters walk free after court quashes 'excessive' sentences
- Michael Cohen to 'State Publicly All he Knows About Mr. Trump' After Getting 3-Year Prison Sentence, Attorney Says
- Courts and prisons could be overwhelmed by 'huge spike' in criminals caught in Boris Johnson's law and order crackdown
- Supreme Court upholds death penalty for Coimbatore killer
- President Trump endorses major prison, sentencing reform legislation
- Texas appeals court commutes death sentence of killer
- Supreme Court Upholding Donald Trump's 'Hateful' Travel Ban Is a 'Catastrophe,' Amnesty International Says
Court upholds prison sentence against former HCMC official in murky land handover have 323 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at May 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.