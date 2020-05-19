Americas News Coronavirus vaccine from Moderna appears safe, shows promise in data from 8 people The Saigon Times Tuesday, May 19, 2020,12:58 (GMT+7) Coronavirus vaccine from Moderna appears safe, shows promise in data from 8 peopleThe Saigon Times A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Vaccine COVID-19” sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS WASHINGTON (REUTERS) – Moderna Inc’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the first to be tested in the United States, produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers, according to very early data released by the biotech company on Monday. The data comes from eight people who took part in a 45-subject safety trial that kicked off in March. The Moderna vaccine is one of more than 100 under development intended to protect against the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 4.7 million people globally and killed over 317,000. Overall, the study showed the vaccine was safe and all study participants produced antibodies against the virus. An analysis of the response in the eight individuals showed that those who received a 100 microgram dose and people who received a 25 microgram dose had levels of protective antibodies to fend of… Read full this story

