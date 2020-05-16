Contest open for videos that inspire travellers to explore Vietnam

The competition was launched on May 15 by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) in partnership with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, the UNESCO Hanoi Travel Club, and Mr.Linh’s Adventures. The contest is expected to help inspire a love of and desire for exploring Vietnam among travellers. (Photo for illustration: vntrip.vn) It is also in celebration of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam’s tourism industry on July 9, said VNAT Deputy Director Ha Van Sieu, adding that after six decades Vietnam is now renowned globally for its natural beauty and distinctive culture. Organisers expect the contest will help inspire a love of and desire for exploring Vietnam among travellers. Each contestant can submit a maximum of five video clips, no shorter than 30 seconds nor longer than two minutes, which depict Vietnam’s beautiful destinations, people, and culture and tell interesting stories about travelling around the country. Entries will be accepted until June 15 and winners announced on VNAT’s official website – www.vietnamtourism.gov.vn – in mid-July. Source: VNA

