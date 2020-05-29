Contest on protecting children affected by HIV launched

PANO – The Department of Child Care and Protection and the Magazine of Family and Children jointly launched a drawing and message composition contest on unbiasedness in treating children with HIV/AIDS. Accordingly, drawings and messages feature the protection and the care for children with HIV/AIDS. Topics involve care and protection of HIV children, including health care, education, entertainment, and legal and social supports for them; preventing prejudices against children with HIV/AIDS; ensuring their rights and needs as other children; and concerns and actions of authorities and community for these children. Drawings should be on the A3 (42cm x 60cm) size paper with all required information while messages should be of no more than 50 words. Drawings sent to the contest should not have participated in any other similar contests before. All Vietnamese and foreign children living in Vietnam aged from 6 to 16 are eligible to join the contest. Each participant can submit maximum 5 drawings or 5 messages. Entries must be sent from June 15th to October 30th to the Magazine of Family and Children, 139 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Ba Dinh district, Hanoi. The organizing panel will award 2 first, 4 second, 4 third, 8 consolation prizes and… Read full this story

