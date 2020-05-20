Trade Consumer spending growth on seafood to outpace other segments: Fitch Solutions By Minh Tuan Wednesday, May 20, 2020,07:22 (GMT+7) Consumer spending growth on seafood to outpace other segments: Fitch SolutionsBy Minh Tuan Seafood is sold at a supermarket in Vietnam. Vietnamese consumer spending on seafood products is forecast to increase from US$3.2 billion in 2020 to US$4.9 billion in 2024 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnamese consumer spending on fish and seafood products will grow at an annual average of 12.5% to rise from US$3.2 billion in 2020 to US$4.9 billion in 2024, outpacing the projected growth of overall food spending in the country over this period (11.2%), analysts from Fitch Solutions have forecast. Per capita spending on fish and seafood by Vietnamese consumers is predicted to reach US$48.8 in 2024, from an estimated US$33.4 in 2020. This growth outlook will benefit foreign exporters of fish and seafood to Vietnam, as imported items currently make up half of the seafood consumed in the country. According to Fitch Solutions, opportunities will increase for premium fish and seafood imports into Vietnam as incomes in the country continue to rise. Foreign imports have increased significantly, as a share of total fish and seafood consumption over the… Read full this story

