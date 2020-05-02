Construction worker in Kiêu Kỵ Commune tests negative for SARS-CoV-2

Authorities of Gia Lâm District on Friday isolated 120 households in Kiêu Kỵ Commune where the suspected COVID-19 case is living to ensure safety for residents in the area. — Photo tienphong.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health has confirmed a 28 year-old man, living in Kiêu Kỵ Commune, Gia Lâm District, Hà Nội, tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday afternoon. The man, T. N. K, from Hoàng Mai District in the central province of Nghệ An, is a worker at a construction project in Hà Nội. He had no history of contact with a suspected COVID-19 case. From April 22, he reported a continuing high fever. On April 26, he was admitted to the Đức Giang General Hospital where he tested positive for dengue. From April 29, his fever worsened and he suffered breathing difficulties. He was transferred to the Hà Nội Heart Hospital where a quick test result was positive for SARS-CoV-2. He was sent to the National Tropical Diseases Hospital late on May 1 suffering a shortness of breath and exhaustion. However, his RT-PCR test today was negative for SARS-CoV-2. The patient has been treated following a dengue treatment plan. Authorities of Gia Lâm District on Friday isolated 120 households in Kiêu… Read full this story

