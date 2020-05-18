Although most securities companies consider it the industry least affected by the novel coronavirus, the collective Q1 revenues of all construction firms listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), Vietnam’s main bourse, fell 7 percent year-on-year.A General Statistics Office (GSO) survey on the construction industry found half the respondents complaining of difficulties in the first quarter. Most named a slowdown in the real estate market and dwindling foreign investment as major growth constraints in this period.Coteccons, the biggest construction firm in Vietnam by market capitalization, said in its Q1 report that revenues fell 16 percent against the same period last year to VND3.55 trillion ($152 million).General difficulties in the construction industry such as rising cost of materials and labor, along with the Covid-19 epidemic delaying the construction of major projects were the main reasons behind the fall in growth, the company said in its report.Coteccons’s post-tax profits fell 34 percent year-on-year to VND123 billion ($5.27 million), the report said.FLC Faros, a blue chip on the HoSE and subsidiary of real estate giant FLC Group, also saw revenues drop 7 percent to VND809 billion ($34.7 million). But its post-tax profits plummeted 98.4 percent, however, to VND410 million ($17,580). A direct competitor of these… Read full this story

Construction giants not immune from Covid-19 impacts have 311 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at May 18, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.