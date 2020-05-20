Cold shoulder from business owners over M&A delay plan, illustration photo Thailand-based SCG is no stranger to mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Vietnam as it has carried out dozens of such deals over the past decade, such as the deals for brick company Prime Group, Tin Thanh Packaging, Binh Minh Plastics, and Long Son Petrochemical Complex. However, it may face a potential hurdle in its ongoing plan to purchase Bien Hoa Packaging. SCG hopes that this acquisition would bolster its Southeast Asian business. The Vietnamese company, it believes, has a competitive edge in packaging for the food and beverage industry in Vietnam. Bien Hoa has capacity to produce 90,000 metric tonnes of cardboard boxes and 10,000 tonnes of offset-printed paper boxes a year. In its fiscal year 2019, its sale revenue hit VND1.7 trillion ($73.9 million) and net profit of VND141.2 billion ($6.18 million). But last week, the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) proposed to delay M&A deals for the duration of the current coronavirus pandemic in order to avoid leaving local businesses vulnerable to hostile takeover bids from foreign investors. The move follows recent movements from the European Union and other countries to take action to protect… Read full this story

