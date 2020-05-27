City decides to change agency managing inland waterway ports

The Phú Xuân Inland Waterway Port in HCM City’s Nhà Bè District. — Photo cangvudtndhcm.gov.vn HCM CITY — The HCM City Department of Transport’s Management Centre of Waterway System will take over the administration of 11 inland waterway ports and wharves within a month. They are currently managed by the Inland Waterway Port Authority (HCMC IWPA). They are situated in places like city government offices, residential areas, pagodas, and tourist attractions. They were built in 2013 at a cost of VNĐ20 billion (US$860,000). The city People’s Committee has instructed the new management unit to effectively exploit them for public transportation and waterway tourism. This is expected to bring in revenues to the city which could be used to further develop waterway transportation and tourism. — VNS

