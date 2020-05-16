Scientists around the world are working at breakneck speed to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 AFP/NICOLAS ASFOURI So far there have been no “major adverse reactions” reported among the 2,575 volunteers participating in the five phase-two tests, said Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission. “According to the plan, if all goes well, the above projects will complete the second phase of clinical trials in July this year,” Zeng said. More vaccine candidates are in the pipeline and awaiting approval for human trials, he added. China had previously said four human trials for possible vaccines were under way. Zeng did not say when the trials, which must complete three phases for the drug to be approved for use, might be finished. Scientists around the world are working at breakneck speed to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which has killed more than 300,000 people and infected over 4.4 million. But China’s success in largely taming the outbreak could pose a hurdle for its vaccine developers when they reach the final stage of testing. The drug must be administered to a group of volunteers and a placebo given to a control group in the… Read full this story

China has fifth COVID-19 vaccine in human trial: Official have 291 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at May 16, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.