Chemical castration proposed against child sexual abusers

NA deputy Nguyen Ngoc Phuong from Quang Binh Province – PHOTO: TNO

HCMC – A National Assembly (NA) deputy has recommended that chemical castration be one of the penalties for those found guilty of committing sex crimes on children.

According to NA deputy Nguyen Ngoc Phuong from Quang Binh Province, chemical castration has been adopted in many countries.

Chemical castration involves using a drug to lower the testosterone level in men, which affects their sex drive.

If Vietnam approves the addition to the law on fighting child sexual violence, the number of child abuse cases could drop by 50% in the years to come, Phuong stated during a discussion on adopting policies and laws to prevent and fight against child abuse, held on May 27.

Aside from chemical castration, the NA deputy of the central locality suggested further penalties for child sexual offenders, including increasing administrative fines, disclosing the identities of sexual offenders and listing their offenses in their CVs, to deter offenders and prevent recidivism as well as protect children.

